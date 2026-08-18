Trump Makes Bonkers Biblical Reference in Desperate Cash Plea

Donald Trump is invoking the Lord’s name in vain.

A campaign email from the 80-year-old president’s team uses Christian faith to solicit donations. In the email, which appears to be written from Trump’s perspective, he describes surviving the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in 2024 due to his “steady compass of Faith” that has “guided” his hands “through it all.”

The email, which was first reported by MeidasNews, is paired with a photo of Trump speaking from a podium in the sky, surrounded by fluffy clouds.

screenshot/politicalemails.org/politicalemails.org

screenshot/politicalemails.org/politicalemails.org

screenshot/politicalemails.org/politicalemails.org

“I was never supposed to survive the bullet of an assassin, BUT I DID,” the email reads. “I was never supposed to be President of the United States again, BUT I AM. I was never supposed to Make America Great Again, BUT I WILL NEVER SURRENDER!”

“I was saved for this one reason: Make America Great Again,” it reads. “I was made for this, BUT MAGA IS POWERED BY YOU.”

Then, the Trump team makes its pitch, writing: “That’s why I’ve launched a 24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ, and I’m asking everyone to chip in $15 to make it one for the record books.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s campaign arm has invoked such religious language. Earlier this month, the president sent out a similar email with the subject line: “I believe He saved me for a reason!!”

While it’s unlikely that Trump himself writes the emails, the president isn’t opposed to likening himself to a divine figure.

On Easter Sunday, for example, after raging against Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, Trump shocked even his most loyal followers with an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus Christ. The image portrays Trump as Christ, laying his hand on a patient in a hospital bed, seemingly healing him.

He is surrounded by other figures, including a nurse, a soldier, and a praying woman. The image also includes the U.S. flag, several bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and the Lincoln Memorial.

In April, an image depicting Trump as Jesus was shared on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

The post was quietly deleted following an outpouring of anger on Monday morning from Catholics, the largest single religious denomination in the country. Hours later, Trump asserted during a press conference that, while he did share the image, he believed he was depicted as a Red Cross doctor, not Jesus.

The post came after the president slammed the pontiff—who has previously voted in several Republican primaries—as a “weak” leader catering to the “Radical Left.”