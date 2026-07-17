Trump Makes Bonkers Threat as Smoke Blankets Swathe of Country

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to slap Canada with additional tariffs and claimed the U.S. was being “invaded” due to the thick smoke blowing across the border.

Canada is experiencing hundreds of raging wildfires, which have resulted in plumes of smoke stretching as far south as Washington, D.C., and some of the worst air quality on record in the U.S.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

A cover of wildfire smoke clouds the New York City skyline. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis

“I will call the Prime Minister during the day to find out what they are going to do about it. The cost is incalculable!” he ranted. “Canada has refused to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal, knowing that such refusal will lead to exactly this result.”

He wrote that it was “Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”

The Daily Beast asked the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for a response.

Trump threatens Canada for wildfire smoke coming across the border. Truth Social

The president’s post as he travels to New York and New Jersey for the weekend comes after a series of MAGA Republicans have also blasted Canada for the wildfires.

“I’ll be introducing a bill next week to sanction Canada and the responsible Canadian government officials for this atrocity,” Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno wrote on Thursday on X.

On Friday, he celebrated the president’s post, writing, “Americans will not pay the price for the negligence of Canadian leaders.”

The poor air quality from smoke has turned the skies over some major cities orange, while emergency rooms have seen a spike in patients as people struggle with it. Warnings have been issued across large swaths of the U.S.

There are currently nearly 900 wildfires burning across the country to the U.S.’s northern border.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, fired back at Republicans on Friday, urging them to stop complaining and do the right thing by sending help, according to CBC.

He thanked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey for sending help, and praised neighbors for having each other’s backs and supporting one another. He said they would be forever grateful for any additional resources they could get and noted helping California in the past as it fought similar national disasters.