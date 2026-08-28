Trump Makes Major Mistake in Weird Presidents Ranking

A bizarre Donald Trump social media posting spree ended in a glaring historical contradiction.

Senior political reporter Aaron Blake at CNN highlighted the immediate reversal in the 80-year-old’s latest online activity. In an initial post on Truth Social, a hand-picked ranking of American leaders was shared, placing Trump alone at the top as “The Greatest” while bestowing “Great” status upon historical figures like Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, and Woodrow Wilson.

But shortly after crowning Wilson as a luminary of American governance, a second graphic was posted directly contradicting that praise, singling out the exact same leader as one of five key presidents who “broke America” through his “bureaucracy.”

Donald Trump posts his modest ranking of American presidents, with Wilson in the “great” tier. Truth Social

The second post featured a political meme explicitly contrasting five historical figures it claimed “built America” against five it claimed “broke it.”

In the top row, under “FIVE WHO BUILT AMERICA,” the graphic pictured George Washington for “FOUNDATION,” Abraham Lincoln for “UNION,” Thomas Jefferson for “LIBERTY,” Ronald Reagan for “STRENGTH,” and Trump for “AMERICA FIRST.”

Trump quickly flip-flopped on Wilson. Truth Social / Donald Trump

The bottom half, labeled “FIVE WHO BROKE IT,” grouped Wilson and his “BUREAUCRACY” alongside James Buchanan for “FAILURE,” Jimmy Carter for “WEAKNESS,” Barack Obama for “DIVISION,” and Joe Biden for “DECLINE.”

Beyond crowning himself as “The Greatest,” the original list sorted past leaders into hyper-specific tiers. Theodore Roosevelt was relegated to “Near Great,” Bill Clinton received a modest “Average,” and Calvin Coolidge ended up in “Below Average.”

The “Failures” tier was reserved for Democratic rivals Obama and Biden, alongside Carter, Ulysses S. Grant, and Warren Harding.

The ranking also featured glaring omissions. The graphics conspicuously omitted John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Harry S. Truman, Gerald Ford, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, and both Bush presidents.

Reagan’s initial absence was particularly stark given that a painting of the conservative icon hangs in the White House, and a plaque in the West Wing’s “Presidential Walk of Fame” claims Reagan “was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

Other missing figures have drawn fascination of late. An AI-generated image posted in July showed Trump alongside Kennedy, whom he previously praised. “John Kennedy—he was a great guy, handsome,” he said in July. “He was the second-most good-looking president, they say.”