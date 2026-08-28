Trump Posts Bizarre Ranking of America’s Greatest Presidents

Donald Trump has unleashed his own bizarre personal ranking of former American presidents.

Unsurprisingly, Trump, 80, put himself at the top of the list as “The Greatest” of all time in his Thursday Truth Social post.

A generous Trump also declared former Presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Jefferson, and Andrew Jackson to be “Great”, but not on his elite level.

Donald Trump posts his modest ranking of American presidents. Truth Social

FDR, who died the year before Trump was born, was the most recent president on his hand-picked “Great” list.

Trump then ranked other former presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, as “Near Great,” with Bill Clinton scoring “Average” and the “Below Average” list featuring Calvin Coolidge.

His list of ex-president “Failures” included regular Democratic foes Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as Jimmy Carter, and two Republican leaders, Ulysses S. Grant and Warren Harding. Trump attended Carter’s state funeral last year.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, former U.S. President George W. Bush, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attend a service on the day of the State Funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2025. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

However, Trump’s selective hierarchical classification left some notable presidential absences.

No-shows on his Truth Social list included John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Harry S. Truman, Gerald Ford, William Henry Harrison, James A. Garfield, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, and both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Donald Trump has a painting of Reagan in the White House, but he didn't make his list. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Trump has previously detailed his obsession with Kennedy, including an AI slop picture posted in July that positioned him next to the iconic leader.

JFK was on Trump's mind in July, but didn't make his list in August. Donald Trump/Truth Social

In July, Trump said “John Kennedy—he was a great guy, handsome. He was the second-most good-looking president, they say.”

Washington, who made the cut as “Great,” also appeared in his July slop spree, with AI used to depict Trump saving the first president from falling off a cliff.

In August, Trump also pictured himself with Washington and Lincoln, who he also deemed “Great” in a bonkers fake image of the trio, all brandishing quills and appearing to sign a map. This month, Trump also posted an AI video in which he showed off his nonexistent ballroom to a very approving Washington.

Donald Trump has been busy with AI slop to hang with Lincoln and Washington. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump’s gold-tinged “Presidential Walk of Fame” in the West Wing of the White House does include all previous American leaders, unlike his Truth Social ranking.

A plaque says it was “conceived, built, and dedicated by President Donald J. Trump as a tribute to past Presidents, good, bad, and somewhere in the middle.”

The president added salty commentary to individual plaques last December, calling Obama “one of the most divisive political figures in American history,” and Biden, whose portrait is not his face but an autopen, “by far, the worst president in American history.”

Donald Trump added his own commentary to his Presidential Walk of Fame. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

The plaque for Reagan, who did not feature in his Truth Social ranking, claimed the actor-turned-politician “was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

Clinton’s plaque avoided direct insults with just a brief reference to “scandals” during his presidency, but it did note that his wife, Hillary, lost the 2016 election to Trump.

George W. Bush, who also missed his Truth Social ranking, has a plaque that reads that he “started wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, both of which should not have happened.”