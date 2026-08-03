Trump, 80, Puts Himself Alongside Washington and Lincoln in Weird Slop Post

Donald Trump lined himself up with two of the United States’ most revered presidents in his latest weird AI slop.

In a post late Sunday, the 80-year-old president sat himself next to George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, quills in hand, to sign what appears to be a map.

Trump has developed a taste for vague computer-generated imagery, portraying himself as everything from Jesus Christ to a fighter pilot dropping feces on a No Kings protest.

Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated]

Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated]

The posting has been a constant since his return to power last year, often coming in torrents late at night.

In one 43-post spree on Saturday morning, he depicted himself as Elvis Presley, fantasized over his ‘Arc de Trump’ vanity project, hinted at imperial dreams for Venezuela and Greenland, and tore into his political enemies.

The Presley post ticked a number of familiar boxes, showing Trump either as or with an American idol but with no written context. The same can be said for Sunday’s Lincoln and Washington post, which again evokes a sense of reverence and peerage.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated]

Often it amounts to propaganda, bragging of the octogenarian president’s unbelievable vitality, even though he has notable health issues and keeps falling asleep in meetings.

“President Trump ages in reverse!” one of the Saturday spree said. Another put him next to a picture of his younger self, saying “Same Guy. Even more energy now!”

“President Trump is fixing our wonderful White House, just like he is fixing our Country!” another said, speaking about himself in the third person.

Another post casts him as a general in the Revolutionary War, leading men out to fight.

Trump deferred the draft for the Vietnam War because he was a student, then later because of “bone spurs.”

“Mr. Trump claimed (his medical deferment) was because of a bone spur, but when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery,” Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen told the House Oversight Committee in 2019, the Military Times reported. “He told me not to answer the specific questions by reporters but rather offer simply the fact that he received a medical deferment.

Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated]

“He finished the conversation with the following comment: ‘You think I’m stupid, I wasn’t going to Vietnam.’”

In his spree, he also salivated over his ‘Arc de Trump, saying “The Triumphal Arch, prior to affixing the magnificent Statues and Artwork!”

In another, channeling the vibe of World War II propaganda posters, Trump’s face was seen peeking over some mountains at a peaceful-looking Arctic scene below.