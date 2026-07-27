Trump Turns Nemesis Into a Robot in Deranged Slop Video

President Donald Trump has used artificial intelligence to create a deranged video that features a robo version of Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The Rick and Morty-inspired video, posted on the White House’s official X account on Sunday, opens in outer space, where a red “Make America Great Again” cap floats alongside a bottle of Diet Coke—a nod to Trump’s well-known taste for the drink. The presidential seal also appears.

“Hop in... best dimension yet,” the caption from the account, which has over five million followers, states.

A sequence of surreal, cartoonish space imagery follows, including planets and swirling galaxies. The scene shifts to the White House, where a flying saucer hovers overhead and shines a green tractor beam onto the building, mimicking classic alien invasion films.

“Schumer” after removing his face. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Green smoke spreads across the White House grounds before cutting to what resembles the White House colonnade. Cartoon versions of Trump and Vice President JD Vance appear before the video pivots into a border-security sequence. A cartoon U.S. Border Patrol agent arrests a red-eyed alien beside a border wall while police lights flash, reinforcing the administration’s immigration messaging by portraying “illegal aliens” literally.

The viewer then sees a depiction of NASA’s Artemis II, a crewed flyby of the moon from April, before we see the freaky version of Schumer in what appears to be the U.S. Capitol building.

The Senate minority leader speaks in the chamber before becoming dazzled, as green portals open up around him. He puts his hands to his shocked face, removing it to reveal the mechanics inside his head.

The video was posted by the official White House X account. White House

The action escalates into an Independence Day-style alien attack, with giant winged monsters descending over Washington, D.C., while a flying saucer carries caricatures of Trump and what looks to be Vance.

It ends with a neon-style “MAGA” logo crackling with electricity before fading to a White House title card.

“People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent, and healthcare and this is the weird embarrassing c--p the official White House account is putting out,” former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in response, sharing the video on X.

MTG wasn’t impressed. White House

It comes after Trump used AI to attack another enemy on Sunday. He fired up his slopaganda machine to depict CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins, 34, as Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actress despised by MAGA for appearing in Bud Light advertisements.

Trump posted a doctored image that overlaid Collins’ face on Mulvaney’s body. The original image of Mulvaney came from a 2023 video in which she promoted Bud Light while donning an Aubrey Hepburn-inspired outfit. The campaign triggered a right-wing boycott of the beer brand.

The post doubled down on a failed joke Trump made at Friday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he again complained that the award-winning CNN reporter did not smile enough.

It came after a flurry of posts about a potential run in two years. X

The president posted a remarkable 43 times in six hours on Sunday. This included offensive AI slop, “Trump 2028″ fantasies and attacks on his regular foes. At one point, he even suggested that fellow Republicans were spineless.

Before Sunday’s spree, had posted over 630 times so far in July.

Trump is also no stranger to insane AI-generated posts. Last October, Trump acknowledged the “No Kings” protests organized against him that month with a fake video of him flying a plane with “KING TRUMP” emblazoned on the side.

The clip, posted to Truth Social, saw Trump, wearing a crowd, unload several tons of mysterious brown sludge on protesters.

He has previously posted AI videos recapping his entire life, and AI of himself performing the Journey hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” in front of a massive crowd.