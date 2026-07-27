Insane Number of Times Trump Posted in Six Hours Revealed

President Donald Trump spent his Sunday sharing an insane amount of unhinged content on Truth Social, even by his own standards as an ultra-frequent poster.

Trump, 80, also seemingly managed to post on his social media while he was playing golf on Sunday morning.

The president posted a remarkable 43 times in six hours on Sunday, often firing off multiple posts within a single minute, plastering his feed with offensive AI slop, “Trump 2028″ fantasies and attacks on his regular foes.

Donald Trump inspects work near the North Portico of the White House on Sunday after playing golf, before firing off a Truth Social posting spree. Eric Lee/Getty Images

July has been a particularly hectic month for Trump on his Truth Social platform. The day after his underwhelming July Fourth festivities at his flop state fair, Trump posted 113 times, encompassing everything from random photos of his family members to attacks on a federal judge.

Trump set a personal best in May, posting on Truth Social an astounding 861 times, which the Daily Beast analyzed was the equivalent of posting just over once every hour of every day.

He posted 681 times in June, and before Sunday’s spree, had posted over 630 times so far in July.

According to the White House Press Pool, the president arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia at 9:31 a.m Sunday.

His Truth Social posts on Sunday started at 11:16 a.m. with an AI image depicting CNN star Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actress despised by MAGA devotees for appearing in Bud Light advertisements.

The post doubled down on a failed joke Trump made at Friday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he again complained that the award-winning CNN reporter did not smile enough.

Trump's AI-generated Bruce Springsteen cartoon. Truth Social

After an 11:43 a.m. post of an AI-generated Bruce Springsteen cartoon, Trump logged off until 3:22 p.m.

The press pool reported that the presidential motorcade left the golf course at 3:36 p.m, with Trump spotted speaking on the phone in the SUV as it left the parking lot.

Between 3:22 p.m. and 3:47 p.m. Trump posted 14 times, mostly AI-generated content attacking talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Rosie O’Donnell. His self-soothing posts were so frequent he sent four out at 3:23 p.m. alone.

Trump in a "FAFO" red cap. Truth Social

He also shared a fake movie poster of him in Star Trek calling himself a “Cosmic Commander” and even an AI image of him steering an oil tanker with a red MAGA-style cap with FAFO written on it, standing for F--- Around Find Out.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has previously told America’s “enemies” to “FAFO.”

Trump arrived back at the White House at 4:13 p.m, where a Getty photographer captured him looking at the ongoing renovations on the North Portico facade.

Donald Trump posts an AI-generated photo of himself wearing a pink Trump 2028 cap. Truth Social

Once back at the White House, he kept posting relentlessly, with more fake movie posters, “Trump 2028″ imagery and even an AI-generated photo of him standing with former President John F. Kennedy outside the White House.

The six-hour Sunday spree ended with Trump’s head put on the body of a doctor calling spineless Republicans, complete with “Dr Trump” on the gown, and another fake movie poster, with Trump and former President George Washington in a time travel movie posted at 5: 16 p.m.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Donald Trump posts an AI-generated photo of himself as a doctor. Truth Social

After an almost five hour screen-time break, Trump posted just before 10:00 p.m. after watching Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy on Fox News, praising the appearance of Congressman Brandon Gill.

Trump’s repeated posts about 2028 also resonated with his fanbase, with conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson posting on X, “President Trump is having a field day with ‘TRUMP 2028′ Memes today 🤣"

Benny Johnson posts about Trump's 2028 memes. X

During the Friday’s dinner, Trump told journalists he was giving them “somewhat of a scoop,” announcing his “intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States.” He wore a “Trump 2028″ cap while making the comment.

Trump is also no stranger to insane AI-generated posts. Last October, Trump acknowledged the “No Kings” protests organized against him that month with a fake video of him flying a plane with “KING TRUMP” emblazoned on the side.

The clip, posted to Truth Social, saw Trump, wearing a crowd, unload several tons of mysterious brown sludge on protesters.

He has previously AI videos recapping his entire life, and AI of himself performing the Journey hit “Don’t Stop Believing” in front of a massive crowd.

In February this year, Trump took the rare step of deleting arguably his most offensive video, one that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. However he refused to apologize for posting the video.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.