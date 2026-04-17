Trump Makes Vile Dig at New MAGA Enemy in Tasteless Post

President Donald Trump posted a scathing attack directed at the National Counterterrorism Center director who quit over the Iran War.

Joe Kent became the most senior official within the Trump administration to resign over his opposition to Trump’s war with Iran when he quit last month. In his resignation letter, shared to social media, Kent wrote that he could not “in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Still stewing over Kent’s departure a month later, President Trump lashed out in a Truth Social post on Thursday night.

“Who’s dumber, Tucker Carlson or Joe Kent?” the 79-year-old asked. Kent sat down for an interview with Carlson shortly after announcing his resignation.

The president then described meeting Kent at Dover Air Force Base after his wife, Shannon Mary Kent, was killed in action while serving as a cryptologic technician for the U.S. Navy.

“I said hello to all of the families,” Trump wrote. “Kent, horribly, lost his wife,” he continued, before making an unnecessarily personal jab at Kent. “Her casket was being brought to Dover, along with the rest, although he married again, quite quickly, in my opinion.”

Joe Kent denies that there was an imminent threat posed by Iran. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

He then described “feeling sorry” for Kent after his failed congressional campaigns, and claims that he told his aides to find a role for him within the White House.

“Hire him for the White House. Give him a job, make him feel good, he lost his wife and two Elections,” Trump quoted himself as saying.

“They did so and, while I rarely saw him, I certainly didn’t expect disloyalty, but that’s what I got,” Trump ranted. “He was really a SLEAZEBAG, and some would say, on top of it all, A LEAKER!”

“I don’t know whether or not that was true, but next time, NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” He continued, before mentioning several other prominent right-wing commentators who have criticized his war with Iran.

“Kent is a LOSER, just like Tucker, Candace, Megyn, and the rest of them are LOSERS — You’re born that way, LOW IQ, and there’s not a damn thing they’re going to be able to do about it!”