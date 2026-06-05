Donald Trump has flogged a favored Fox News host’s picture book in the name of patriotism.

To mark the 250th birthday of the United States, the president decided to hawk a new read, America, I’m So Glad You Were Born, by Ainsley Earhardt. The Fox & Friends host’s “patriotic picture book” is, according to its description on Amazon, jam-packed with “fun rhymes, colorful scenes, and a spirit of celebration.”

“A great new book by fabulous Ainsley Earhardt, “America, I’m So Glad You Were Born,” is out now,” Trump wrote late Thursday on Truth Social. “What a great title! Get it now. Make it number ONE!!! President DJT”

Amazon

“Join the parade, wave the flags, and light up the sky with fireworks as you and your little ones shout, ‘I’m so glad you were born, America!’” the online description for the book, which is currently No. 1 on Amazon in children’s non-religious holiday books, says. “This joyful and patriotic picture book celebrates the people, places, history, and values that make our country extraordinary.”

It will be Earhardt’s fourth children’s book, after Take Heart, My Child, Through Your Eyes, and I’m So Glad You Were Born.

The 49-year-old co-hosts Fox & Friends alongside Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones.

Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade co-host “Fox & Friends.” Noam Galai/Getty Images

Earhardt is engaged to Fox News anchor and Trump confidant Sean Hannity, 64, who is 15 years her senior, after he popped the question during Christmas 2024.

According to a Fox News report, Hannity proposed at their home church with the blessing of their kids. Hannity has two, with journalist ex Jill Rhodes, and Earhardt has one with business executive ex Will Proctor.

The article cites the couple saying their children “couldn’t be happier” about their betrothal.

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In March, Hannity admitted on The Katie Miller Pod with its eponymous host that he has been mocked for the age gap.

“Ainsley who? Why is she dating grandpa? Why is she hanging out with an aging lesbian? That was a joke, sweetheart,” he said during the episode, referencing the things people have said to mock their relationship.

News that the pair were dating emerged in 2020, the year Hannity announced his split from his wife of 27 years.

Vanity Fair reported that they had been together since August 2019, citing a source who said they made a “grand entrance” to a wedding at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Hannity emerged from the chopper with Ainsley Earhardt, and they made this grand entrance together,” the source said. “People were like, ‘Wow, OK.’”