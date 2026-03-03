Hannity Admits Getting Mocked for 15-Year Age Gap With Fox News Fiancée

Veteran Fox News host Sean Hannity has admitted he gets mocked for his 15-year age gap with his network colleague and wife-to-be, Ainsley Earhardt.

Hannity, 64, was on The Katie Miller Pod with its eponymous host, who is also the wife of Stephen Miller, the architect of President Donald Trump’s most hardline policies.

“The infamous @seanhannity joins the pod,” Katie Miller declared on X, teasing the upcoming episode by perhaps accidentally suggesting that Hannity has a scandalous past. “Tables turned.”

Ainsley Earhardt has been at the network since 2007. Fox & Friends/Fox News

“How do you make your relationship work?” Miller asks in the clip.

“Ainsley who? Why is she dating grandpa? Why is she hanging out with an aging lesbian? That was a joke, sweetheart,” Hannity, who is caked in makeup, responds, describing the disbelief with which people often react to his relationship with Earhardt, who is 49, almost 15 years his junior.

Hannity popped the question at church over Christmas 2024, four years after their relationship went public.

after a source told People the pair had “seeing each other very secretively for years.”

The pair “originally bonded over their deep faith,” Fox News said in an excited statement about the union at the time.

Earhardt has been a feature at the network since 2007 and regularly stresses her Christian faith with her current gig on the early morning show Fox & Friends. She has become a regular visitor to the matrimonial altar, too. When she weds Hannity, it will be her third marriage.

Hannity says people call him “grandpa.” Katie Miller Podcast

The Fox & Friends co-host and her college sweetheart, Kevin McKinney, called it quits in 2009 after marrying in 2005 in South Carolina.

She was then married to former Clemson Tigers quarterback Will Proctor from 2012 to 2019, and daughter Hayden was born in 2015. DailyMail.com reported that their marriage ended because of “a long-ago affair he had with one of her best friends.” Proctor furiously denied the story.

“After much prayer and careful consideration, Will and I have separated,” Earhardt said in a statement at the time.

In 2020, People magazine reported that Hannity and Earhardt had been dating “very secretively for years.”

Hannity and Earhardt attended White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago last month. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Hannity has been more successful on the marriage front than his fiancée. His marriage to Jill Rhodes lasted from 1993 to 2020, although the pair were separated for some time before publicly announcing the split. They share a son named Patrick and a daughter, Merri, who are both in their 20s.

The Fox News power couple “still get along well” with their ex-spouses, they told their employer in 2024 after they got engaged.

When their relationship was still under wraps, Florida-based Hannity would reportedly visit Earhardt on weekends at her New York home, and then they would alternate.

Hannity and Trump have long been close. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump, then the president-elect, gave his seal of approval after the pair announced in December 2024 that they would marry. “Great news about Sean and Ainsley. They are officially engaged to be married!” he wrote on Truth Social. “There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple. Congratulations to both - A deal made in HEAVEN!!! DJT.”

Trump himself has been married three times.

In 2024, Hannity and Earhardt said the church was the “perfect” spot to get engaged, adding that they’re looking forward to another go at a lifelong relationship.