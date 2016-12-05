Trump Meets With Al Gore to Talk Climate

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka met with former Vice President Al Gore on Monday morning to discuss “climate issues,” the president-elect’s communications director Jason Miller told reporters. While initially reported that Gore would not meet with Donald, the former vice president revealed upon exiting Trump Tower that he had, indeed, met with the incoming president. “I had a lengthy and very productive session with the president-elect. It was a sincere search for areas of common ground,” Gore told pool reporters. “I found it an extremely interesting conversation, and to be continued.” The former Democratic presidential nominee supported and campaigned with Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, and has since called for the scrapping of the Electoral College after Clinton won the popular vote but lost the election, just as he did in 2000. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is also attempting to advise Ivanka Trump on climate issues. He reportedly met with her recently and gave her a copy of a documentary about climate change.
