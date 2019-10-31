CHEAT SHEET
REALLY?
Trump: Meghan Markle Takes Media Coverage ‘Very Personally’
President Trump said the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, takes criticism from the media “very personally” in a radio interview with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, The Daily Mail reports. “I guess you’ve got to be a little bit different than that but she takes it very personally and I can understand it. But I don’t know her,” Trump said in the live radio interview Thursday. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have recently spoken out against the onslaught of negative coverage aimed towards her and have filed legal action against outlets. Trump, on the other hand, often publicly attacks journalists and news outlets—calling them “fake news” and other disparaging names.
Trump said Prince Harry is a “great young man” and remarked that the entire royal family is “terrific.” He also gave praise to the queen, calling her “an incredible woman.” “I sat next to her, and she was smiling and having a good time and I was smiling and having a good time,” he said, referring to a state banquet he attended at Buckingham Palace earlier this year. “It was really a great evening, and I was told that she enjoyed it and I can tell you I enjoyed it.”