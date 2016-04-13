Trump, Megyn Kelly Meet at Trump Tower

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump and Fox News host Megyn Kelly met Wednesday morning at Trump Tower to ostensibly discuss their months-long feud, which began in August when Kelly moderated the cable channel’s first 2016 GOP presidential debate. The meeting, which was reportedly brokered by Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes, comes after Trump has publicly called Kelly “crazy,” overrated, and biased. An NBC News reporter saw Kelly walking into Trump Tower before noon Wednesday before CNN confirmed with sources close to the situation that a meeting was underway. Fox News has called Trump’s attacks on Kelly “vitriolic” and an “obsession.”