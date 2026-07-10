Trump Melts Down at His Own Side’s Humiliating Move

President Donald Trump freaked out and said he will not sign a bipartisan housing bill “in PROTEST” against Republicans’ failure to pass his legislation overhauling elections.

Speaker Mike Johnson sent the bill, passed with bipartisan support, to the president’s desk despite Trump blindsiding GOP leaders on the day of the signing ceremony by canceling the event at the last minute.

The move to send the housing bill to the president’s desk set the clock ticking for the legislation to become law with or without his signature, but Trump said he won’t sign it in a lengthy post on Friday.

President Donald Trump standing with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Capitol Hill on June 24, where he met with Senate Republicans after abruptly canceling a signing ceremony for a housing bill, blindsiding members of his own party. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is polling at 97% with the Republican Party, and very high with the non-politician Dumocrats,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at 9:16 a.m. ET.

If the president does not sign the bill, it becomes law anyway ten days after it is sent to his desk. The president did not say whether he would veto it, but the legislation, which passed with overwhelming support, has a veto-proof majority.

Johnson sent it over to the president’s desk on June 29, so the president’s deadline is up, and the bill would become law at midnight even without his signature.

The president’s rambling post did not stop at his demand that Congress pass his voting legislation, even though it does not have enough support among Republicans. He also reiterated his call for Senate Republicans to end the filibuster, the procedural rule that requires most legislation to have 60 votes in the Senate to pass.

Truth Social

“If the Dumocrats, or any RINO (or worse!) working with them, do not allow a positive Vote on SAVE AMERICA, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and pass this, and every other Bill that true Republicans have ever dreamt of (In addition to the upcoming Budget BOMB and the 1929 catastrophic style DEBT CEILING BILL!),” Trump wrote.

Congressional Republicans have pointed out on numerous occasions that ending the filibuster does not have enough support even among GOP senators.

Trump ranted that Democrats would end the filibuster if they get the chance, which did not happen when Democrats most recently controlled the Senate for four years under President Joe Biden. It only flipped back to red in the 2024 election.

Flags were placed on an event stage in Statuary Hall for the signing ceremony that never came to pass on June 24, thanks to Trump’s last-minute cancellation. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“The Dumocrats will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, if and when they ever get the chance to do so, in their very first hour - And I will no longer be able to call them Dumocrats again! The title of DUMB will revert to the Republicans who allowed this horrible calamity to happen to our Party, and our Nation, itself!" Trump wrote.

House Republicans were literally bragging about the passage of the housing bill to help with costs at a press conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, when Trump blindsided them by posting that he was canceling the signing ceremony even as the event was set up and members of Congress started showing up.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly criticized the housing legislation despite Republicans scrambling to prove they are working to address rising costs for struggling Americans.

The president even called it “a yawn” as he remained undecided late last month over whether he would sign it.

The day before Johnson sent the bill over to the president’s desk, he appeared on Fox News where he said he hoped the president would sign it.

“I certainly want him to take the biggest, boldest marker that he has and do that big Trump signature proudly on that legislation because we’re delivering for the people, and that’s what he wants to do,” Johnson told host Maria Bartiromo.