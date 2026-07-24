Trump Melts Down Over ‘Illegal’ $1B Fine

President Donald Trump has railed against the European Union for daring to fine his tech bros.

Trump, 80, threw a fresh Truth Social hissy fit on Friday after EU regulators slapped Google with a billion-dollar fine for boosting its own services on Google Search and placing restrictions that direct consumers away from alternative options on Google Play.

“We have just been informed that Google, a truly advanced and amazing group, has been fined yet another 1 Billion Dollars, without explanation,” Trump wrote, seemingly unaware of the European Commission’s detailed press release explaining the fine.

Donald Trump rails against Google being fined $1 billion. Donald Trump on Truth Social

The president proceeded to accuse the EU of engaging in an “illegal and highly discriminatory practice”—though it was unclear what he meant—and hit back at the longstanding U.S. allies.

“The United States of America is not a ‘PIGGYBANK’ for Europe, nor will we allow it to be!” he wrote. “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that we will immediately initiate a 301 Investigation into the practice of ‘ROBBING’ American Companies and, in turn, the American Taxpayer.”

Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act grants the U.S. Trade Representative, currently Jamieson Greer, the authority to investigate and take action, including imposing tariffs, to enforce U.S. rights or respond to foreign trade practices.

“The European Union will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct, which I have consistently warned them about,” Trump raged. “The penalties will be entirely reversed and, we anticipate, a substantial TARIFF to be placed on them at the earliest possible moment. Stay tuned!”

Trump previously threatened to strike back at the EU using “substantial additional tariffs” for what he perceives as its unfair targeting of American tech firms, several of which are led by executives who attended his inauguration or had dinner with him at the White House.

Several of Trump’s supporters in Silicon Valley—including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk—were invited to his inauguration. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Getty Images

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has had several engagements with the Trump administration. Pichai was among a who’s who of tech bros at Trump’s second inauguration and attended a dinner for tech executives at the White House in September last year. Google also donated $1 million to Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration fund.