Trump Might Lose Golf Course Liquor Licenses Following Conviction
TEE-TOTAL
The New Jersey attorney general’s office is weighing whether Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions make him ineligible to hold liquor licenses for three of his golf courses in the state. A spokeswoman for the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, part of the AG’s office, told the Associated Press on Monday they are “reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time.” The division’s handbook explains that anyone convicted of a crime “involving moral turpitude” is ineligible for a liquor license. Last month, a New York jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to an effort to hide a hush money payment made to a porn star in order to protect his 2016 presidential campaign. The peril to his liquor licenses in New Jersey comes after a report that the NYPD is preparing to revoke his license to carry a gun in the wake of his conviction.