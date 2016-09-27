Trump: Miss Universe Gained Massive Amount of Weight

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump brought up former Miss Universe Alicia Machado during an appearance on Fox & Friends early Tuesday morning, doubling down on his previous insults about her weight. The former winner of Trump’s beauty pageant had come up during Monday evening’s presidential debate, when Hillary Clinton mentioned Machado’s past disagreements with the real-estate mogul. Trump had in the past reportedly called her “Miss Housekeeping” and “Miss Piggy” after she gained weight. On Tuesday, Trump defended those actions, saying, “She gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem.”