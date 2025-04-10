Politics

Trump Mistakenly Calls Adviser He Fired and Insults Him

WRONG NUMBER

H.R. McMaster, who served in the first Trump administration, has criticized the president’s overtures to Vladimir Putin.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Donald Trump’s former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wouldn’t work in another Trump White House.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Donald Trump last month mistakenly called H.R. McMaster, and upon learning that he was speaking to his former national security adviser rather than his intended recipient, insulted him.

According to CBS News, the March 3 call, which Trump began by saying “Henry,” was intended for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The “H.R.” in McMaster’s name is short for Herbert Raymond.

Once McMaster informed Trump that he was speaking to the man Trump fired in March 2018, the president grew angry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why the f--k would I talk” to McMaster, Trump asked.

It was unclear if this was directed at McMaster or the aide who, according to CBS, placed the call, which was brief.

General: I’d Never Work for ‘Very Offensive’ Trump AgainGENERAL STRIKE
Dan Ladden-Hall
Donald Trump’s former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wouldn’t work in another Trump White House.

Trump then bashed the retired Army lieutenant general, whom he had described the day before on X as a “weak and totally ineffective loser.”

McMaster, on 60 Minutes, had taken issue with Trump berating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an Oval Office meeting, saying Russia’s Vladimir Putin “couldn’t be happier.”

“Because what he sees is all of the pressure on Zelenskyy, all of the pressure on Ukraine and no pressure on him,” McMaster said.

White House communications director Steven Cheung, in a statement Wednesday to CBS News, continued the president’s work targeting McMaster.

“H.R. McMaster has completely beclowned himself and his third-rate book, which is now sold in the bargain bin of the fiction section of a discount bookstore, is filled with lies in a futile attempt to rehabilitate his tattered reputation,” Cheung said.

Ex-Adviser Says Putin Played on Trump’s Ego and InsecuritiesFLATTERY
Owen Lavine, Mathew Murphy
Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin

In his 2024 memoir, At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House, McMaster wrote how Putin “played to Trump’s ego and insecurities with flattery.”

McMaster is one of many former White House officials the president hired and subsequently soured on, like Mark Milley, Mark Esper, James Mattis, and John Kelly.

According to Michael Wolff’s 2018 book Fire and Fury: Inside the White House, Trump reluctantly hired McMaster, who he felt didn’t look the part, but instead resembled “a beer salesman.”

During an interview, Trump, according to the book, also found McMaster’s discussion of global geopolitics boring.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandKash Patel Quietly Removed as Acting ATF Director After Ghosting Gig
Josh Fiallo
TrumplandElon Musk Rage Quits Livestream After Being Cyberbullied by Gamers
Tom Sanders
TrumplandMusk Goes Nuclear on Trump Tariff Guru With Jaw-Dropping Slur
David Gardner
U.S. NewsMichelle Obama Addresses Divorce Rumors: ‘All of My Choices Are for Me’
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsRFK Jr. Has Stunning Response to Cuts to Vital Public Health
Jasmine Venet