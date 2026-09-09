Trump Mocked as Wind Makes Bad Hair Day Even Worse

President Donald Trump appeared nearly bald as he spoke near Air Force One on Wednesday—a bad hair day made all the worse by the wind on the tarmac.

The newest shift in Trump’s hair, which has repeatedly changed colors and volume over the last month, was brutally mocked on X by some of the president’s critics.

President Donald Trump’s hair was noticeably thinner and lighter than it was as recently as the weekend. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“It’s time to let it go, Mr President,” wrote the independent journalist Aaron Rupar. “Get a nice head razor. Maybe grow out some stubble. You can’t continue on like this.”

In addition to his hair appearing thin, makeup was also spotted on the president’s right hand again on Wednesday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Keith Olbermann wrote of Wednesday’s thinned-out look, “A moment of silence in memory of the hairspray that served Trump so well: Trump’s Combover (1970-2026).”

Side views of President Donald Trump’s hair show just how thin it has become without extensions. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Olbermann added in a second post, “Trump’s hair took off before he did.”

President Donald Trump’s hair was significantly darker as recently as Friday, when the above photograph was snapped. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Trump, 80, shocked the country Friday when he arrived in New Jersey with a tousled head of brown hair. His familiar side parting was suddenly flipped to the opposite side—a change that came on the heels of theories swirling that he was using a new hairpiece to hide balding.

President Donald Trump has sported four unique looks in the past month. In order, the above photographs were taken on Aug. 27, Sept. 2, Sept. 4, and Wednesday. Getty Images/Reuters

There was nothing brown about the president’s hair on Wednesday. Rather, his hair appeared to be back to golden blonde and thin enough to stand straight up as the wind hit his face.

The dramatic shift has some wondering if there is more to Trump’s hair than the hair itself.

“The hair is telling me more than his proclamation that the Iran War will end after the midterms,” a user on BlueSky wrote, referring to a claim Trump made in Wednesday’s press gaggle. “It is telling me he’s given up.”

Trump’s thin hair was spotted before boarding his Qatari-gifted Air Force One to Dallas, Texas, where he is hosting a midterms convention for Republicans dubbed Trump-a-Palooza for his starring role in it.

His hair may very well get a fix-up before he delivers a speech to the convention on Wednesday night. Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast on Saturday that a portable kit to fix Trump’s hair—complete with patches of different colors to match any given hue—follows him around the country.

Wolff said Trump has patches applied with “some kind of paste.” It is unclear who applies the patches to the president’s head, but his 35-year-old personal assistant, Natalie Harp, was photographed leaving the White House with him on Wednesday.

Natalie Harp, 35, was spotted leaving the White House with President Donald Trump for his trip to Dallas, Texas. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“He has somebody who’s following, and there have been a couple of people over—certainly over the political years—who’ve carried the patch kit,” Wolff said. “They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes.”