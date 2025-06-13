Cheat Sheet
1

Trump Mocked by Hoax Craigslist Ad for His Birthday Parade

WILL WORK 4 CRYPTO
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 06.13.25 1:12AM EDT 
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s big birthday parade became the subject of a Craigslist ad branded by the White House as “fake.” The ad, published Tuesday, was headlined “Seat Fillers Needed - June 14th - Constitution Avenue - DC.” Coincidentally, Trump’s $45 million tank parade in honor of his 79th birthday is taking place in Washington, D.C. on the same day. “T-Mellon Events is looking for seat fillers and extras to provide their time for space maximization and attendance perception for an event taking place in Washington DC on June 14th,” the ad read. “Extras are required to wear Red, White and Blue clothing and will be provided a RED hat to wear. GOLD accessories are acceptable as well.” The ad promised $1,000 in cryptocurrency and lunch for any takers. “We encourage people of color and ethnic groups to sign up for maximum perception control and these individuals will be prominently displayed on the televised broadcast and local viewing screens to be seen by the VIP platform,” it added. The White House told TMZ, however, that the ad was “fake news.” The company cited in the ad, Fight Fight Fight LLC, told TMZ that they knew nothing about the posting.

2
Mike Johnson Drowned Out by Hecklers at Chaotic Presser
DON'T LIKE MIKE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 06.13.25 12:05AM EDT 
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to the press.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to the press. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

House Speaker Mike Johnson was heckled by Democrats calling out his “lies” during a raucous press conference in the Capital on Thursday. Johnson was being asked whether California senator Alex Padilla should face consequences for gatecrashing a media appearance by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when it all kicked off. Johnson told reporters, “I think that that behavior at a minimum rises to the level of a censure. We’re not going to have branches fighting physically.” As he continued and labelled Padilla’s behavior “wildly inappropriate... you don’t charge a sitting cabinet secretary”, Californian Democrat senator Sam Liccardo walked behind Johnson and shouted, “Mike, that’s absurd,” The Hill reports. New York Congressman Dan Goldman yelled, “why don’t you stand up for Congress?” Another Democrat was heard shouting “that’s a lie!” and “lies!” A flustered Johnson tried to compose himself as the shouting continued, noting “you can see it’s a heated debate.” When asked by a journalist to comment on the heckling, Johnson said, “I’m not gonna respond to that... I think the American people can draw their own conclusions... they saw a senator acting... er, wildly inappropriate I’ll leave it at that.”

3
What Air India Pilot Said Seconds Before Doomed Flight Crashed
DISTRESS CALL
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 5:52PM EDT 
Air India plane wreckage
The tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The pilot of a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday made a frantic mayday call just seconds before the catastrophe. Senior captain Sumeet Sabharwal and his co-captain, Clive Kunder, began to lose control of the plane’s engines seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport at 1:39 pm local time. The plane was just 400 feet in the air when he made the call, Indian authorities told CNN. The authorities confirmed Sabharwal, who had 8,200 flight hours, made the distress call to air traffic control less than a minute after takeoff, saying, “Mayday… no thrust, losing power, unable to lift.” The captain then lost signal at around 625 feet. The plane crashed into a medical college building not far from the runway. The crash killed all but one of the flight’s 242 passengers and crew. At least 50 people who were inside or around the college were injured, with five still missing. The flight’s sole survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who reportedly jumped from the plane’s emergency exit, told Hindustan Times he heard a “loud noise” about 30 seconds after takeoff. A medic who treated him told AP that Ramesh described the plane “splitting in two.”

4
Courtney Love, 60, Gives Surprising Update on Romantic Life
SPICING IT UP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.12.25 5:51PM EDT 
Courtney Love
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Singer Courtney Love has given a surprising new update on her romantic life. In a June 11 episode of the Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud podcast, Love revealed that she’s currently seeing someone she considers a “friend with benefits.” “I’m a libertine, and the person that I most do my romantic crap with is also a libertine,” Love said during a discussion on whether she ever feels jealousy with her romantic partners. “So we are really more friends with benefits.” She added, “I don’t like talking about them because there’s jealousy around that person.” Love, who has been living in London for the past five years, did not share her current partner’s name. The musician was married to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain from 1992 until his death in 1994. The couple welcomed a daughter, Frances Bean, in 1992. Love never remarried following Cobain’s death. In a 2024 interview with The Standard, she admitted to having a “mad crush” on Kendrick Lamar, whom she called a “genius.”

5
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Breaks Down Talking About Diagnosis
BREAKING HIS SILENCE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.12.25 5:32PM EDT 
Published 06.12.25 5:31PM EDT 
Eric Dane opens up about his ALS in first interview since announcing his diagnosis.
Eric Dane opens up about his ALS in first interview since announcing his diagnosis. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane opened up about his recent diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) during an appearance with Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer. “I wake up every day, and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening,” Dane said in a teaser clip released Thursday. But Dane, who plays Mark Sloan (“McSteamy”) on the hit ABC medical drama, said he remains optimistic, stating, “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me.” At the end of the clip, Dane breaks down after Sawyer asks him whom he called first after he received his diagnosis. The Grey’s actor first shared the news of his diagnosis in an interview with People in April, saying that he was “grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.” ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spine, resulting in difficulty moving, eating, speaking, and breathing. It is considered fatal and has no cure; patients typically live for three to five years after being diagnosed. The full interview will air on Monday.

Eric Dane – loved by millions as “Dr. McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy – now, in his first TV interview since revealing his crushing ALS diagnosis. The Diane Sawyer Interview – Monday morning at 7am on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Posted by Good Morning America on Thursday, June 12, 2025
6
Florida Airline Abruptly Shuts Down and Tells Customers Not to Go to Airport
GROUNDED
William Vaillancourt
Published 06.12.25 5:10PM EDT 
Silver Airways
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida-based Silver Airways shut down and halted all flights Wednesday, telling customers to “not go to the airport.” The regional airline, which had offered flights to five cities in the Sunshine State as well as others to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, announced on Instagram that the shutdown was the result of the company’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. “We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025,” the company wrote in a statement posted to social media. “In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined not to continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.” The airline’s final flight, according to FlightAware, was from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale late Tuesday night. It canceled 52 flights the following day. 7 News Miami reports that more than 500 employees were let go. Silver Airways launched in 2011.

7
Passenger Says ‘Divine Intervention’ Saved Her From Air India Crash
NICK OF TIME
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 2:58PM EDT 
Air India
Air India SAM PANTHAKY/Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

A woman in India was frustrated to miss her Air India flight to London by 10 minutes—only to later realize the mishap saved her life. Bhoomi Chauhan narrowly escaped death when she failed to board the ill-fated Boeing 787 plane that crashed minutes after takeoff in Ahmedabad, India. The tragic accident killed nearly 300 people, including passengers and bystanders. Chauhan said she was physically shaking and “devastated” upon learning of the flight’s fate. “My body is literally shivering. I am not able to talk,” she told Republic. She added she is “thankful to God” for saving her and that her mind is “totally blank now after hearing all that has happened.” Chauhan was set to return from vacation to London, where she lives with her husband, but was caught in a traffic jam while driving to the airport. Air India Flight 171 lost altitude rapidly after takeoff and likely lost power “at the most critical phase of flight,” according to aviation experts. The Dreamliner’s passengers included 159 nationals from India, 53 from Britain, seven from Portugal, and one from Canada. There were 11 children on board and two newborns. Rescue teams so far have recovered 290 bodies from the wreckage and the surrounding area.

8
Beloved Star’s Photo With MAGA Governor Causes Uproar
’YUCK’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 06.12.25 4:34PM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Butch Patrick attends Secret Knock at The Music Box on March 22, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Secret Knock)
Butch Patrick posed with his state’s governor and caused ignited blowback. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Secret Knock

Arkansas resident Butch Patrick—who portrayed Eddie Munster in the hit 1960s TV show The Munsters—ignited fierce opposition among his fans after posting a photo of himself with Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders on Instagram. Patrick said that he was introduced to Sanders, President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, at a party and explained that she said he “surprisingly” looked familiar. “I think I’ll send her a Munster goodie,” he added. “I like living in Arkansas. Friendly folks.” Commentators let their distaste for the governor be known under the photo. “Yuck,” one wrote. Another added, “Eeeewwwww you brush elbows with Nazis? That’s gross Butch.” Patrick, real name Patrick Alan Lilley, is reportedly set to embark on a summer tour for which he will make appearances at drive-in theaters where The Musters will be shown. Patrick did not reveal where his political allegiances lie. The Daily Beast has contacted Patrick for further comment.

9
MAGA Hat-Wearing Republicans Rout Dems in Congressional Baseball Game
SUPERMAJORITY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.12.25 9:51AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) pitches during the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901, features Republican congressional members vs Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) pitches during the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901, features Republican congressional members vs Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The GOP has dominated the annual Congressional Baseball Game for the fifth year in a row, crushing the Democrats in a 13-2 rout at Washington’s National Park on Wednesday, Donning matching red jerseys and, of course, red caps, the Republican team, led by Florida Rep. Greg Stuebe, pitched five innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just two runs from their opponents. The Democrats threatened early, loading the bases in the first inning, but Texas Rep. August Pfluger made a game-changing diving stop at third base to end the rally, in a play that quickly went viral. The GOP then broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning, stretching their lead to 10-2. Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman added a two-run double in the fifth, celebrating with a Trump-style dance, while Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made history as the first woman to play, scoring a run in the sixth. Democrats struggled defensively, with California Rep. Pete Aguilar giving up 13 runs in six innings. The loss extends a lopsided trend which has seen Republicans win five straight games with four blowouts in a row, including last year’s 31-11 rout. Prior to their winning run, the Democrats had won the last 10 out of 11 games. The game raised a record-breaking $2.75 million for charity.

10
‘Blazing Saddles’ Comedian Has Died at 90
IMPROV KING
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 1:12PM EDT 
Beans Morocco
Beans Morocco Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC

Beans Morocco, the hilarious actor known for a range of comedies like Blazing Saddles, Used Cars, and Eating Raoul, has died at 90. Morocco, who also starred in a number of television episodes like Mork & Mindy, The Bob Newhart Show, and Growing Pains, carved out a legacy as an improvisation comic and committed actor throughout his life. Morocco died in Bakersfield, California on May 29. His friend Ryan Wise told The Hollywood Reporter that Morocco “was always performing—always entertaining—and he made everyone feel good." His final role was playing an ex-con in the 2024 comedy Killing Cookie, which Wise wrote and directed. Morocco was born Daniel Ernest Barrows in Ohio in 1934. He got his start in the entertainment industry as a member of the famed San Francisco improv group The Committee, which taught iconic performers like Robin Williams. There, he performed alongside the likes of Howard Hesseman, Carl Gottlieb, Peter Bonerz, and Alan Myerson. His film debut was in Billy Jack, a 1971 classic. Since then, he has amassed almost 100 credits as an actor and played in some of the most famous movies of the 80s and 90s. Along with his acting career, he was a former U.S. Navy pilot, local theater actor, and dressed as Santa for kids in his town. He was even elected honorary mayor of Pine Mountain Club, California, where he lived. “Unfortunately, he was quickly impeached… and convinced everyone to storm the gazebo. That was the joke he used to tell,” said Wise.

