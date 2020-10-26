Trump Mocks Media Interest in ‘COVID COVID COVID’ as Data Shows New U.S. Case Every 1.3 Seconds

Read it at USA Today
President Donald Trump might be bored of the novel coronavirus pandemic—but, unfortunately for him and everyone else, sarcastic tweets won’t do anything to hasten the end of the outbreak. In a series of tone-deaf tweets on Monday, Trump repeatedly mocked media coverage of the pandemic—perhaps out of frustration that it’s overshadowing his evidence-free obsession with Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine. In one tweet, the president wrote: “The Fake News Media is riding COVID, COVID, COVID, all the way to the Election. Losers!” He also wrote: “COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by [the media] in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers.” Trump’s apparent boredom with the virus comes as new data shows that the U.S. is currently reporting a new COVID-19 case every 1.26 seconds.