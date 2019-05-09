Trump Mocks Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke During Campaign Rally

President Trump mocked his Democratic opponents at a Wednesday night rally, saying South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has “a great chance” at winning the election, the New York Post reports. “We have that young man, Buttigieg, boot-edge-edge, they say boot-edge-edge,” Trump said during the campaign rally in Panama City Beach, Florida. “He’s got a great chance, doesn’t he? He’ll be great representing us against President Xi of China...I want to be in that room, I want to watch that one.” He also took a few jabs at former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.“Boy has he fallen like a rock,” Trump said of the politician’s plunge in the polls. “What happened to Beto?” He went on to claim he'd heard foreign leaders want former vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be president “so they can continue to rip off the United States.”