Trump Named Time’s Person of the Year

President-elect Donald Trump has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2016. The cover reads “Donald Trump: President of the Divided States of America,” and Trump marked the announcement with an appearance on NBC's Today Show. “To be on the cover of Time as Person of the Year is a tremendous honor,” Trump told Matt Lauer on Wednesday morning, complaining, however—in typical Trump fashion—that he found the word “divided” to be a “snarky” choice for the magazine’s headline. Since 1932, every U.S. president has been named Person of the Year at least one time. President Obama was given the award in both 2008 and 2012, after he won those respective elections. President George W. Bush received the same honor in 2000 and 2004.