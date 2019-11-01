CHEAT SHEET
SOMEONE NEW
Trump Names Chad Wolf, Kirstjen Nielsen’s Ex-Chief of Staff, as Acting Homeland Security Secretary
President Trump named Chad Wolf as his acting Homeland Security secretary on Friday, the Associated Press reports. Wolf would be the fifth person in the role in the Trump administration, following the departures of Kevin McAleenan in October and Kirstjen Nielsen earlier this year. Wolf was reportedly Nielsen's chief of staff. It is unclear whether Wolf will be nominated to serve in the role permanently, as McAleenan remained in an acting role during the entirety of his tenure. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump's top picks for the role, acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services head Ken Cuccinelli and Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, would not be eligible. In the wake of this news, Trump's picks to take the acting role included Wolf, Transportation Security Administration head David Pekoske and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency head Chris Krebs.