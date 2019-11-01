CHEAT SHEET
Trump: New York Can ‘Never Be Great Again’ Under Cuomo, de Blasio Leadership
President Trump took to Twitter late Friday to complain that New York “is getting dirty & unsafe” and “can never be great again” under its current leadership, apparently in response to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo calling his change of residency to Florida a “desperate legal move” to avoid releasing his tax returns. “Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be in New York, and another reason they are leaving,” Trump wrote in a series of Friday tweets. “NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t ‘have their backs.’ New York’s Finest must be cherished, respected and loved.” He also said “great leaders” would work with Trump and the federal government if they wanted the “wonerful (sic) City and State to flourish and thrive. I Love New York!”
Cuomo told MSNBC Friday that Trump's change of residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida was an attempt to avoid releasing his tax returns. Trump is currently in a legal fight with the Manhattan DA over the release of years worth of his tax returns. “When you filed your taxes, you were a New York resident. If you defrauded the state, you defrauded it when you are a New York state resident,” he said. “Good riddance. It's not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway,” Cuomo said in a statement.