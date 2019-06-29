CHEAT SHEET
Trump: ‘Nobody Has Directly Pointed a Finger’ at Saudi Crown Prince Over Murder of Jamal Khashoggi
President Donald Trump has claimed that “nobody has directly pointed a finger” at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite both the CIA and a United Nations report implicating the Saudi royal in the brutal killing. Trump said he was “extremely angry and unhappy about a thing like that taking place” during a breakfast meeting with the Saudi leader on Saturday at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. “I did mention it to him very strongly,” Trump said when asked about bringing up the murder of the outspoken critic of the crown prince. “That was a bad event.” CNN reports that the CIA concluded that the Saudi ruler was behind the killing late last year, and a report from the United Nations came to the same conclusion last week.