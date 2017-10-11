CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Nominates Kelly’s Deputy Kirstjen Nielsen as Homeland Security Secretary

    STAFFING UP

    Yuri Gripas/Reuters

    President Trump on Wednesday announced that he intends to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen, the top aide to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, to serve as secretary of homeland security. Nielsen served as Kelly’s chief of staff when Kelly led the department before leaving to become him at the White House. An attorney and cybersecurity expert, Nielsen worked at the Transportation Security Administration during the Bush administration, and has held various positions in the private sector.

