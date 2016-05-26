Trump Now Has Enough Delegates for Nomination

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Donald Trump has officially reached the number of delegates necessary to win the GOP nomination for president of the United States, the Associated Press reports. A small number of unbound delegates told the Associated Press that they would support Trump at the convention, the agency reported Thursday. He has now reached 1,238—one more than he needed to clinch the nomination. He is expected to accept the party’s nomination in July at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.