Trump Now Says He Didn’t Write His Gushing Foreword in McConnell’s Memoir—McConnell Did
‘THAT’S THE WAY LIFE WORKS’
Mitch McConnell’s 2018 autobiography, titled The Long Game, begins with a glowing foreword from then President Donald Trump, with gushing quotes that the then Senate Majority Leader was his “ace in the hole” and that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Two and half years, two impeachments, and a Capitol insurrection later, Trump now says he never wrote any of that praise of McConnell, The Washington Post reports—and that the fawning message was written by McConnell himself. “Why don’t you write it for me, and I’ll put it in, Mitch?” Trump told the Post he told McConnell. “Because that’s the way life works.” Asked for comment by the Post, McConnell didn’t deny the claim that he authored his own praises. “I really don’t have anything to add related to him,” said the Kentucky senator.
Trump recently slammed McConnell over the passage of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, adding to his campaign of hate over the senator’s lack of support for overturning the 2020 presidential election results. In a statement Sunday, Trump said, “All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell.”