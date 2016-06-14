Trump: Obama Puts Enemies Before Allies

CHEAT SHEET
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump responded Tuesday to criticism from the president by asserting that Obama “claims to know our enemy, and yet he continues to prioritize our enemy over our allies, and for that matter, the American people.” Trump added: “When I am president, it will always be America first.” Earlier in the day, Obama blasted Trump for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and shallow insistence that the president say "radical Islam" while discussing the fight against ISIS.