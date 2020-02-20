CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Trump, of All People, Attacks Someone’s Spelling on Twitter

    FAT THUMBS

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    You can normally tell if President Donald Trump has written his own tweet by the number of typos and completely pointless capital letters in it. It’s pretty brazen of him, then, to ridicule someone else’s social media spelling. In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump took the time to make fun of an opinion writer at the Washington Post for mistyping “Bloomberg” as “Bloombefg.” Trump tagged the writer, Jennifer Rubin, and said: “The wacko ‘conservative’ of the @washingtonpost must learn how to spell the name Bloomberg before it is too late and he is gone!” Suspiciously, the Trump tweet didn’t contain any typos, so who knows if he actually wrote it.

    Read it at Twitter / Donald Trump