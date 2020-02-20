CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Trump, of All People, Attacks Someone’s Spelling on Twitter
FAT THUMBS
Read it at Twitter / Donald Trump
You can normally tell if President Donald Trump has written his own tweet by the number of typos and completely pointless capital letters in it. It’s pretty brazen of him, then, to ridicule someone else’s social media spelling. In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump took the time to make fun of an opinion writer at the Washington Post for mistyping “Bloomberg” as “Bloombefg.” Trump tagged the writer, Jennifer Rubin, and said: “The wacko ‘conservative’ of the @washingtonpost must learn how to spell the name Bloomberg before it is too late and he is gone!” Suspiciously, the Trump tweet didn’t contain any typos, so who knows if he actually wrote it.