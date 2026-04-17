Trump Offers Supporters Another Fake Job as He Begs for Cash

The president is offering his MAGA base a new phony gig—so long as they can cough up the cash.

A fundraising email sent on behalf of President Donald Trump invites donors to become a part of the “Official 2026 TRUMP INNER CIRCLE,” described as Trump’s “elite Midterm Advisory Board.”

The email is made to appear as if it came from the president himself. Archive of Political Emails

Perks of the new bogus board position include “breaking Trump Alerts first,” “private midterm strategy updates,” and access to more Trump merchandise.

“THIS IS A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY! Capped at 150,000. Almost full. No extensions,” the email reads.

“Don’t let another Patriot take your place. We both know this spot belongs to you!” the email continued.

Trump offered fake job perks. Archive of Political Emails

The email, with the subject line “Don’t reject me!” was sent by Trump National Committee JFC Inc., a joint finance committee.

The Daily Beast contacted the White House and the Trump National Committee JFC for comment.

In addition to giving his former Cabinet members fake jobs, like Kristi Noem’s new “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas” gig, this email is hardly the first time Trump has promised jobs to his MAGA donors.

Trump demoted Noem to the made-up role of "Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas" after he fired her over her disastrous time leading DHS. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Another email sent earlier this week from the same Trump National Committee, with the subject line “Whether you’re retired or not!,” told donors they had been promoted to a new fake title.

“Your most recent donation put you over the edge, and you’ve now been promoted to a Midterm Senior Strategist,” the email reads.

Some of the so-called perks of that new fake gig include “breaking news updates from me, Donald J. Trump,” and “priority access to all limited releases.”

Trump's questionable fundraising methods have previously come under scrutiny. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

Trump Cabinet officials have been forced to answer on the president’s questionable fundraising tactics.

Last month, CIA Director John Ratcliffe basically admitted during a congressional testimony that MAGA donors were duped into donating to Trump’s campaign with a fake promise of getting access to his private national security briefings.