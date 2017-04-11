Trump Won’t Say if He Still Backs Bannon

CHEAT SHEET
In an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, President Trump appeared hesitant to fully back White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, as the latter has apparently been bad-mouthing Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner. Trump was asked if he still has confidence in Bannon and said: “I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late. I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.” He added: “Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will.”