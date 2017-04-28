Trump: I Thought Being President ‘Would Be Easier’

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump has admitted that running the country is not quite as easy as he thought it would be. In an interview with Reuters published Thursday, Trump opened up about his impressions from his first 100 days in the White House, saying he feels like he’s in his “own little cocoon” and misses driving. “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” he told Reuters. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.” One of the things he misses most about his former life, he said, is having the freedom to drive. “I like to drive. I can’t drive anymore,” he said, describing a lonely existence in which “you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere.”