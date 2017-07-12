Trump on Don Jr.: ‘Many People Would Have Held That Meeting’

President Donald Trump shrugged off his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, telling Reuters in an interview, “I think many people would have held that meeting.” The president also said he was unaware the June 2016 meeting had taken place until it was revealed in media reports over the weekend. Trump Jr. met with Natalia Veselnitskaya last year and communicated with an intermediary who promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton. During the Reuters interview, the president also discussed his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at the G-20 summit in Germany and how he brought up the issue of election meddling. “I said, ‘Did you do it?’ And he said, ‘No, I did not. Absolutely not.’ I then asked him a second time in a totally different way. He said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Trump said.
