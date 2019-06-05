Trump on Meghan Markle: ‘She Was Nasty About Me’

President Trump has once again described Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as “nasty” towards him after previously denying that he'd ever used the word “nasty” to describe her. “She was nasty about me... and that’s OK for her to be nasty. It’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t,” Trump told Piers Morgan in a Good Morning Britain interview, according to Morgan’s tweets. Trump was taped calling the duchess “nasty” in an earlier interview with The Sun, though he later denied calling her that. He also claimed he’d spoken to Markle’s husband—Prince Harry—contradicting reports suggesting the prince snubbed him. “I congratulated him. I think he’s terrific... he couldn’t have been nicer... he’s a great guy,” the president said of the prince. Trump also told Morgan that Britain’s National Health Service would not be on the table in US-UK trade negotiations—despite demanding the exact opposite in a news conference with Prime Minister Theresa May earlier Tuesday. “I don’t see it being on the table,” Trump reportedly told Morgan. “That’s something I would not consider part of trade. That’s not trade.”