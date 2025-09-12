Trump on ‘Radical Left Lunatics’: ‘We Have to Beat the Hell Out of Them’

President Donald Trump seemed to be of two minds about how his base should respond to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“We have radical left lunatics out there,” Trump told reporters Thursday before he headed to New York to watch a Yankees game. “And we just have to beat the hell out of them.”

NEW: Trump says “We have to be brave” and “We have radical left lunatics out there and we just have to beat the hell out of them,” in response to a question from @brianglenntv about other conservatives being targeted.



Here is the full exchange: pic.twitter.com/KhBfGQO94K — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) September 11, 2025

But Trump acknowledged in a separate answer that Kirk, a close ally of his, was a nonviolent person.

“He was an advocate of nonviolence. That’s the way I’d like to see people respond,” he said.

Trump, whose rise to power was fueled in part by Kirk’s conservative activism that catered to the youth, has repeatedly blamed his political enemies for the shocking shooting at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

In a four-minute video posted to Truth Social hours after Kirk was shot dead, Trump lashed out at the rhetoric of the “radical left” while hailing the 31-year-old father of two as a “martyr.”

“We have a radical left group of lunatics out there, just absolute lunatics, and we’re going to get that problem solved,” Trump reiterated to reporters on Thursday.

Kirk’s killer remains on the loose. The FBI has sought the public’s help in identifying a person of interest, who was seen in grainy images wearing a long-sleeve black shirt imprinted with an American flag, glasses, jeans, a hat, and a bookbag.

Trump said progress was being made on the manhunt but did not disclose any details.

FBI has released new photos of a person of interest in the shooting of Charlie Kirk. The Daily Beast/FBI Salt Lake City/X

“He’s an animal, total animal, and hopefully they’ll have him and they’ll get him,” he said of the shooter. “What he did is disgraceful. Charlie Kirk was a great person, a great man, great in every way, especially with youth.”

Asked for his message to other conservative influencers like Kirk, Trump called on his loyalists to put on a brave face.