Trump Lashes Out at Left in Dark Address After Charlie Kirk Murder

Donald Trump has called Charlie Kirk a “martyr for truth and freedom” in a heated speech where he blamed the “radical left” for the 31-year-old’s murder, along with his own assassination attempt.

Trump posted a four-minute address to Truth Social on Wednesday night, which began by sharing his “grief and anger” at the “heinous” murder of Kirk, who was killed during a debate at Utah Valley State University hours earlier.

Authorities are still hunting for the shooter at time of publishing.

As well as vowing to find and punish those responsible, the president called Kirk “the best of America” and claimed “there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth.”

Founder and executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk was killed in Utah. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

He added, “Charlie Kirk travelled the nation, joyfully engaging with everyone interested in good faith, debate. His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country and to spread the simple words of common sense on campuses nationwide, he championed his ideas with courage, logic, humor, and grace.”

Trump’s White House message to the nation then called out the dangerous division in American politics today, blaming the left‘s rhetoric for what he labelled modern “terrorism.”

“It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible,” Trump said.

The president then addressed MAGA figureheads, including himself, being labelled as Nazis. As recently as Tuesday, protesters shouted, “Trump is the Hitler of our time” while the president was dining in D.C. with Vice President JD Vance and other key Trump allies.

Famously, Vance had labelled Trump “America’s Hitler” in 2016 before changing his mind and joining his campaign.

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans, like Charlie, to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” Trump said in his video message. “This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

After promising to track down perpetrators of Kirk’s death and “other political violence,” Trump’s message then got personal.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk in 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The president referenced the assassination attempt on his own life at a rally last year, along with the 2017 shooting of then U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise at a Congressional baseball game by a left-wing activist. Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in 2024, was a registered Republican voter, according to multiple reports at the time. He was killed at the scene by Secret Service.

Trump also noted United Healthcare CEO Bryan Thompson who was killed in Manhattan last December. The suspect in the Thompson case, Luigi Mangione, has pleaded not guilty and is currently in a Brooklyn detention center awaiting his trial.

“From the attack on my life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, which killed a husband and father to the attacks on ICE agents,” Trump said, “to the vicious murder of a healthcare executive in the streets of New York, to the shooting of House majority Leader Steve Scalise and three others, radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives.”

He added, “My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that funded and support it as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country.”

Authorities have so far seemed to have bungled the hunt for the Kirk suspect, who killed the father-of-two with a single shot. FBI Director Kash Patel said they had taken a suspect into custody, who was released after 90 minutes of interrogation. “Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency,” Patel wrote.

The president labeled the assassin a “monster” but hinted that Kirk’s conservative voice was going nowhere.

Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. Yilmaz Yucel/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Charlie was the best of America, and the monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country, An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed, because together, we will ensure that his voice, his message, and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come.

Trump added, “Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and grander than ever before.”

Earlier Wednesday, Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren pointed out Trump was no stranger to inflammatory comments when quizzed on Democrats toning down rhetoric.

“Oh, please. Why don’t you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he’s posted and every ugly word.”

Elizabeth Warren on people who say Dems needs to tone down their rhetoric: "Oh, please. Why don't you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he's posted and every ugly word." pic.twitter.com/v2KA3i13ie — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

The president’s speech made no mention of politically-charged attacks on Democrats. United States Representative Gabby Giffords survived a shooting in 2011 by a gunman who killed six people in the incident. She had to leave her role in Congress due to her injuries and now advocates for gun control.

“This summer alone, both Democrats and Republicans have been assassinated in heinous acts of political violence,” Giffords posted on Wednesday. “It’s terrifying, and has no place in a democracy.”

She added, “The responsibility to protect our public servants, political figures, and all Americans is not partisan. It’s patriotic—and long overdue. Congress must take action, now."

Several Democratic leaders, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, were the targets of pipe bombs that were intercepted after they were sent through the mail in 2018. Cesar A. Sayoc Jr., who posted the bombs, targeted people he believed were enemies to his hero, Trump, according to The New York Times.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked in his San Francisco home in 2022 and had his skull fractured with a hammer.

Right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd shortly before he was shot at a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

Trump joked about the terrifying attack during a state party convention in 2023. Calling Nancy Pelosi “crazy”, he said “how’s her husband doing, anybody know?” before adding, “she’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house—which obviously didn’t do a very good job.”

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer was the subject of a kidnapping plot in 2020 by an extremist militia group. She specifically blamed Trump at the time for refusing to call out far-right groups.

In June this year, Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in their home in Minnesota, with Governor Tim Walz calling the shootings “an act of targeted political violence.”

Their killer, Vance Boelter, had the name of 45 Democrats on his hit list.