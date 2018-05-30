Trump Makes ‘Roseanne’ About Himself: Why Doesn’t ABC Apologize to Me?

Less than 24 hours after the White House said he had more important issues to focus on, President Trump weighed in on the Roseanne ordeal by making it about himself. “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” he wrote on Twitter. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” Barr infamously tweeted Tuesday morning that Jarrett, who is black, is the combination of Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood. As a result, ABC canceled her sitcom reboot after just one season. President Trump has long targeted ABC—along with NBC, CNN, and most major newspapers—for what he perceives as insufficiently positive coverage of his presidency.
