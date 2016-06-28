Trump ‘Only Donated $10K in 7 Years’

A Washington Post analysis found that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump may have repeatedly lied about his charitable giving. Reporters found evidence of only one donation from Trump between 2008 and this May: a gift from 2009 of somewhere between $5,000 and $9,999 to the Police Athletic League of New York City. Trump gave $1 million to a nonprofit group for veterans’ families in May after the media began to ask why he had not yet sent the money he had promised. The business mogul makes promises of donations all the time, including about $8.5 million from his business enterprises over a 15-year period. In that same time frame, public records show that he donated only about $2.8 million through his foundation. The last record of any gift from Trump’s personal account to his foundation was in 2008. However, Trump and his aides say he’s given away millions of dollars away from the public eye. And since the real-estate magnate won’t release his tax returns, there’s little means for the media to confirm the gifts. “There’s no way for you to know or understand,” said Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks.
