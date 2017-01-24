Trump Orders EPA Media Blackout

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump has placed a ban on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) employees from posting about their work on social media and from talking with reporters, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The move comes a day after EPA grants were reportedly frozen by the Trump administration. The White House is moving swiftly to restrict the powers of the agency which has long been assailed by Republicans. Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Trump’s nominee to lead the agency, was hostile to the EPA’s regulations under the Obama adminsitration.