Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Cut One-Third of Their Advisory Committees

In an executive order signed Friday, President Trump directed each federal agency to slash at least one-third of their advisory committees. According to the Associated Press, agency heads have until Sept. 30 to cut the committees whose “objectives have already been accomplished” or whose mission has become “obsolete.” The directive also reportedly affects Environmental Protection Agency science advisory committees that have already taken a hit under Trump. The directive reportedly excludes committees that give out grants, like the ones at National Institutes of Health, or committees that give product safety “expertise.” Agency leaders will have until August to advise whether advisory committees started by Trump should remain and continue.