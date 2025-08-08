Trump Orders Feds to D.C. After ‘Big Balls’ Beaten Bloody

Extra federal agents are patrolling Washington, D.C., hours after President Donald Trump ordered an “increased presence” of law enforcement.

The move came after 19-year-old former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine was, according to the president, “beaten mercilessly” after an alleged carjacking assault in the city on Sunday.

This image, from the X account of ATF’s Washington Field Division, shows federal agents in Washington D.C. X/ @ATFWashington

Federal officers will maintain a presence in the city for at least a week, with “the option to extend as needed,” according to the White House.

The U.S. Park Police will lead the patrol, supported by members of a task force that brings together personnel from Homeland Security, the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, the Department of Transportation, the Department of the Interior, and others.

Federal law enforcement was seen at Union Station, just hours after the directive was issued, NBC4 Washington reported Friday.

“Together @ATFWashington with our federal law enforcement partners are out ensuring that the residents of the District of Columbia are safer this evening,” ATF’s Washington Field Division said on X.

The president posted a bloody photo of Coristine—who now works for the Social Security Administration—from the crime scene on his Truth Social account, before threatening a federal takeover of D.C. to lower the crime rate.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Thursday that Trump had directed an “increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens.”

“Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in DC,” Leavitt said.

Earlier on Truth Social, the president claimed that crime was “out of control,” despite police data showing that violent crime in Washington dropped to a three-decade low last year.

“Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!” Trump said.

President Trump shared a photo of Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, bloodied and beaten, on his Truth Social account. Donald Trump Truth Social

“If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago,” the president added.

Social media users tore into ATF Washington on X after the account posted images showing federal agents patrolling the streets.

“Go home you’re acting like the Gestapo. Crime is down in D.C.,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “No you’re acting like authoritarian assholes. Crime is down in D.C. Responding to isolated events like this with federal forces is unAMERICAN and shameful. This is the USA not Belarus or Myanmar!”