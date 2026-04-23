Trump Orders Navy to Break His Own Ceasefire Amid Oil Fears

Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. Navy to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating an already messy conflict in the middle of a ceasefire.

The 79-year-old president made the threat one day after firing his Navy chief and less than a week after boasting that “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!”

Trump ordered his navy to shoot and kill boats laying mines in the Strait. Truth Social

On Thursday, however—just before the markets opened—Trump upped the ante in the Strait, where 20 percent of the world’s oil was flowing until the war sparked a standoff in the critical energy passage.

“ I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Disruptions to the vital waterway has left fuel prices soaring and left already struggling airlines buckling under pressure. Stringer/REUTERS

“Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump’s latest threat comes as the White House scrambles to convince an increasingly skeptical public that it has the upper hand after peace talks derailed on Tuesday, hours before Vice President JD Vance was due to fly to Islamabad to lead negotiations with Iran.

This led Trump to announce he would extend his 12-day ceasefire, which was due to expire yesterday, despite repeatedly saying he had no intention of doing so.

House lawmakers have also received a classified briefing from the Pentagon warning that clearing the Strait of Hormuz could take six months. This could mean oil and gas prices remain high through the summer and into the fall, which is bad news for Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Then, on Wednesday, Navy Secretary John Phelan—a former Republican donor who spent millions helping Trump get elected—was abruptly fired amid tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over personnel and management issues.

Trump, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L), Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Among other things, Hegseth had reportedly been unhappy with Phelan’s handling of Trump’s new “golden fleet” shipbuilding initiative, or what the administration likes to call “Trump-class ships.”

Stepping in as acting secretary is Hung Cao, a former Navy officer and failed Senate candidate who came under the spotlight during his Virginia campaign after declaring there is “a lot of witchcraft” in California and “we can’t let that happen in Virginia.”

Nonetheless, Trump insisted on Thursday: “We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the “Hardliners,” who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the “Moderates,” who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" he wrote.

“No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is “Sealed up Tight,” until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!”

Trump’s latest posts fit a familiar pattern of bravado-fueled announcements being made just before the markets opened.