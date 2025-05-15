Trumpland

Trump Orders Troops to Applaud Podcast Bro Who Helped His Campaign

FRIENDLY FACE

Comedian Theo Von joined the president at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini

President Donald Trump called for a round of applause Thursday at a U.S. airbase in Qatar for one of the comedians who hosted the president on his podcast during his re-election campaign.

Theo Von was in the audience at Al Udeid Air Base as Trump addressed the troops. He was one of several comedian podcasters who helped the president soften his image and reach young male voters through friendly conversations that generally avoided much policy discussion.

Trump Grills Comic About Cocaine: ‘Is That a Good Feeling?’LINE OF INQUIRY
Dan Ladden-Hall, Martha Mercer
Donald Trump asked comedian Theo Von about cocaine and spoke about his brother, Fred Jr., and his alcoholism.

“I also want to influence you to clap for a man who is a great influencer,” Trump told the troops who gathered to hear him speak at Al Udeid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, my son Barron said, ‘Dad, you’ve got to do an interview with’ somebody I hadn’t heard of, but my son knew very well—he knows everyone,” Turmp continued. “He said, ‘Dad’—this is before the election, you know, we won in a landslide in case you hadn’t known—but he said, ‘Dad, you got to do an interview with a guy named Theo Von.’”

Trump said that at the time he asked, “Who the hell is Theo Von?” but that Barron insisted they do an interview.

Theo Von hold up peace signs on the red carpet fpr "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" at The Grand Ole Opry House in March.
Comedian Theo Von’s interview with President Donald Trump has been viewed more than 16 million times on YouTube. Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images

“Theo, thank you very much,” Trump said as the soldiers clapped and cheered. “We had a good time, right? We had a good time. We had like 270 million people that listened, so you know what? I think Barron was right. Thank you for being here, Theo, appreciate it.”

During their interview back in August, Trump and Von had a long back-and-forth about drugs, alcohol, and addiction, with Trump asking the comedian what it was like to do cocaine.

The president also confessed that he had never had a glass of alcohol in his life on the advice of his brother Fred Trump Jr., who died at just 42 from a heart attack that the family said was related to his alcoholism.

“He was a great guy. He was a handsome, very handsome guy,” Trump told Von of his older sibling. “I admired so much about him. He had so much going. He had the look, he had unbelievable personality.”

Comedian Theo Von speaks with Jake Paul in the VIP viewing area in Emancipation Hall at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.
Comedian Theo Von attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, along with right-wing influencers including Jake Paul (center). Jasper Colt/Getty Images

The video has been viewed 16 million times on YouTube, which is admittedly a very big number, but not quite the 270 million that Trump cited. That would be more than the entire U.S. adult population.

The president’s longtime adviser Jason Miller told Politico a few months later that the campaign had deliberately avoided traditional media interviews in favor of sitting down with podcast personalities.

Barron suggested many of the appearances, leading then-Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump to say the 19-year-old deserved “serious credit” for his dad’s win.

Lara Trump: Barron Deserves 'Serious Credit' for Dad's Win'REALLY SMART'
Amethyst Martinez
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump also appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, and The Nelk Boys channel on YouTube, among others, but the Trump universe seems to have embraced Von in particular ever since the election.

He attended Trump’s inauguration in January, and before joining the president in Qatar this week, he had dinner with Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, during his “Return of the Rat” comedy tour stop in Miami. The couple also attended the show.

Theo Von at dinner with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at a restaurant in Miami.
Theo Von joined Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for dinner in Miami. Instagram/Ivanka Trump

During an earlier tour stop in Nashville, Von was caught on video grabbing a man by the throat at a bar, TMZ reported. Witnesses said the man had been antagonizing Von for a while, and the comedian responded with “crushing force.”

Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandOne of Trump’s White ‘Refugees’ Said Some Nasty Things About Jews
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsJudge Arrested by Trump Administration Fights Back With Trump’s Own Immunity Case
Janna Brancolini
U.S. NewsTrump Struck Secret Deal With El Chapo’s ‘Terrorist’ Cartel
Kenneal Patterson
MediaGeorge Clooney Totally Blows Off ‘Nervous’ Fox News Reporter
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsNow ICE Barbie Wants Her Own Brand New $50M Private Jet
Julia Ornedo