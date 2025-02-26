Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Trump Orders Undocumented Immigrants to Register and Get Fingerprinted
ORWELLIAN
One expert told the Associated Press that the Trump administration could be creating a “nationwide show-me-your-papers regime.”
Sean Craig
Published
Feb. 26 2025
1:29PM EST
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Trump Posts Deranged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
Media
Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
Trumpland
Melania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Politics
Trump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo