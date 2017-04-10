Trump Org Settles With Hotel Celebrity Chef

The Trump Organization has settled on undisclosed terms with Geoffrey Zakarian, a celebrity chef who pulled out of negotiations to open a restaurant at the new Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. Following Donald Trump's disparaging comments about immigrants in 2015, Zakarian and fellow celebrity chef José Andrés announced that they would no longer make good on plans to open restaurants in the hotel. The Trump Organization subsequently sued both restaurateurs. The organization settled its suit with Andrés last week on undisclosed terms. Zakarian's settlement, announced Monday evening, is similarly opaque. "After an intense, two year legal battle, we are pleased we were able to amicably resolve our differences and we wish Geoffrey continued success," Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED