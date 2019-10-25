CHEAT SHEET
LETTING GO
Trump Organization Exploring Sale of D.C. Hotel
The Trump Organization is considering selling the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., after facing ethical criticisms over the property, The Wall Street Journal reports. President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, said the company has hired real-estate firm JLL to market the lavish hotel. “Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options,” he said. “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” he added. The hotel is in the Old Post Office building, which is owned by the federal government and leased to the Trump Organization. The company reportedly hopes to sell the lease rights for more than $500 million.