Trump Overlooked This Race Massacre While Planning His Tulsa Rally Because America Didn’t Want To Remember

When President Donald Trump announced his plan to restart his 2020 campaign rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 19, it was met with widespread disgust. Not only is the date he chose one that honors the freedom of all enslaved African Americans in the U.S., but the Juneteenth rally was to take place in a city that was home to what may have been the most brutal anti-Black slaughter in post-Civil War America, the Tulsa Race Massacre.

For once, even he couldn’t ignore the outrage and moved his event to the following day.

But even if his campaign had planned the rally out of ignorance, rather than malice, that only highlights how obscured this moment in American history has become in the century since, with even the official death count shrouded and questionable.