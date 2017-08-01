Trump Panel: Declare Opioid Epidemic a National Emergency

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump’s drug commission has submitted a report asking that he declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency. The report, sent Monday, claims there are 142 deaths each day from drug overdoses in the U.S., which is “equal to September 11th every three weeks.” New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was appointed by the president to lead the commission, and he said Monday that the report is “meant to give the president some immediate steps that he can take to try to make sure that we stop the death that is happening across the country.” Trump’s administration will “immediately begin reviewing its recommendations,” the White House said.